Versailles Palace Outside of Paris Evacuated for Second Time in Days

(Bloomberg) -- The Palace of Versailles just outside of Paris was evacuated mid-day Tuesday, just days after a bomb alert prompted an earlier evacuation over the weekend.

The popular tourist site said in a post on X that it had closed for the day for “security reasons.”

The evacuation was triggered by a bomb alert and bomb disposal teams have been dispatched, BFM TV reported, citing the police.

Both Versailles and the Louvre museum were evacuated Saturday over security alerts. France raised its security alert level to the maximum after a teacher was fatally stabbed last week, in an attack that officials said may have be motivated by the Israel-Hamas war.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.