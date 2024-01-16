(Bloomberg) -- The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the first Crispr-based treatment for a second condition, clearing the gene editing therapy for the blood disorder beta thalassemia.

The drug, called Casgevy, is a collaboration between Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Crispr Therapeutics AG. It was expected to be approved in March, but was cleared early. Casgevy will compete with Zynteglo, a gene therapy for beta thalassemia sold by the biotech company Bluebird Bio Inc.

In December, the agency approved Casgevy to treat sickle cell disease. It was a historic milestone, marking the first time US regulators had approved a therapy using Crispr technology. The treatment works by precisely targeting changes in DNA to repair flaws in patients’ genomes.

Sickle cell disease presents the larger market opportunity. In December, Vertex and Crispr, which have a profit-sharing agreement, said about 16,000 patients over 12 years old with severe sickle cell disease could eligible for its gene editing treatment. About 1,000 patients with beta thalassemia are eligible for the one-time treatment, Vertex said Tuesday.

Beta thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder that affects red blood cells and robs the body of oxygen. Transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia patients often experience fatigue and shortness of breath, undergo frequent blood transfusions and face complications like an enlarged spleen, liver or heart. In the US, the median age of death for patients living with this most severe form of the disorder is 37.

