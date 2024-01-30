(Bloomberg) -- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s nonaddictive drug helped patients with acute pain after surgery in a pivotal study but the results didn’t show superiority to opioids, raising questions about how widely it might be prescribed.

The drug, called VX-548, hit its goal of reducing pain more than a placebo during the 48 hours after surgery, Boston-based Vertex said in a statement Tuesday. A secondary analysis failed to show the drug was better at lowering pain than an opioid though.

Brian Abrahams, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said the drug’s effects were “relatively modest” and it would be “a niche player and not a game-changer” for patients in acute pain.

Vertex shares were down less than 1% to $432.85 when the markets opened Tuesday. They have gained 36% over the past year as of Monday’s close, compared with a 23% rise in the S&P 500. Investors have been looking to the pain drug as a key part of the company’s growth platform.

“This may complicate the prescribing decision in the acute setting, where patients often take a short course of treatment and efficacy is a primary consideration,” Paul Matteis, an analyst at Stifel, said in a note.

The company studied patients who got the drug after a tummy tuck or bunion surgery. Vertex said it plans to file for approval with US regulators by the middle of this year. Analysts said the results should support the drug getting approved.

Doctors are seeking safer post-surgical alternatives to addictive opioids that are linked to thousands of deaths in the US annually. Patients often get hooked on the drugs after getting a prescription after surgery.

Vertex is working to move beyond its core business of cystic fibrosis treatments into pain control, and said in December that the same drug helped patients with chronic nerve pain caused by diabetes.

In the past two months, US regulators have also approved Vertex’s gene-editing treatment for two blood disorders, sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. The drug, called Casgevy, was developed in collaboration with Crispr Therapeutics AG.

On a call with analysts after Tuesday’s results, Vertex executives said new policies aimed at supporting opioid alternatives — like a law called the “No Pain Act” — will help drive use of their drug.

“We are now moving from a place where it’s all about policy restricting opioids to policy encouraging non-opioids,” said Vertex Chief Executive Officer Reshma Kewalramani.

Vertex’s medicine inhibits pain signals from reaching the brain, avoiding the potential for addiction caused by opioids like fentanyl that were involved in more than 80,000 overdose deaths in 2021.

Scientists have struggled to invent non-opioid pain medications. “We’re on the verge of bringing the first new class of medicine for acute pain in over 20 years,” Stuart Arbuckle, Vertex’s chief operating officer, said in an interview.

Each year, more than 80 million people in the US suffer from acute pain episodes, according to Vertex. The company’s pain program could reach peak sales of more than $10 billion a year, according to David Risinger, an analyst at Leerink Partners.

More than 3,000 state and local governments have sued opioid makers, distributors and sellers, seeking compensation for billions of dollars spent battling the public-health crisis spawned by the painkillers.

