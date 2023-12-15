(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s health regulator followed the US and UK in backing the first gene-editing therapy to use Crispr technology, a Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Crispr Therapeutics AG treatment for sickle cell disease.

The European Medicines Agency’s expert panel recommended on Friday authorizing the Vertex and Crispr drug, Casgevy, for people with severe sickle cell disease and another serious hereditary blood disorder, beta-thalassemia, which is traditionally treated with repeated transfusions. Vertex said before the ruling that it had yet to establish a European list price for the one-time therapy, which costs $2.2 million in the US.

The treatment makes precisely targeted changes in patients’ DNA, a months-long process that requires removing bone marrow and a stem cell transplant. In Europe, Vertex said its initial focus will be on countries with the highest numbers of patients, including France, Italy, the UK and Germany.

Crispr shares rose as much as 2.1% Friday, while Vertex was down 0.9% shortly after the market opened.

“It’s a moment of truth for health-care systems on whether they will adapt and modernize,” said Stephen Majors, a spokesman for the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine.

Casgevy gained its first regulatory approval in the UK in November and was also given the nod earlier this month by the US Food and Drug Administration. The researchers behind the Crispr technology were awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in chemistry.

Vertex has been studying the Crispr treatment in patients since 2018, just six years after the discovery was first published. Though beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease are different, they’re both caused by mutations in a gene that holds instructions for hemoglobin, the protein that carries oxygen in red blood cells. The Vertex-Crispr drug is designed to switch back on production of fetal hemoglobin instead, a form of the molecule that’s naturally present when babies are born.

