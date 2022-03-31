(Bloomberg) -- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. took a step toward a new form of non-opioid pain treatment, advancing development of an experimental therapy that met its main goal in two studies.

The treatment aims to inhibit a component of the body’s pain signaling system. If proven effective, the approach could offer a new way to treat pain without the risk of addiction that comes with opioid treatments that have been linked to thousands of U.S. deaths annually. The company plans to move the therapy into the final stage of trials in the second half of the year.

The molecule, called VX-548, diminished acute pain in people who underwent surgery for removal of bunions and excess abdominal skin, Boston, Massachusetts-based Vertex said in a statement. The treatment was generally well tolerated and there were no serious adverse events, Vertex said.

The shares were little changed in trading before U.S. markets opened. They’ve gained 17% this year through Wednesday’s close.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.