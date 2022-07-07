(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot said interest-rate hikes will probably coincide with softer economic expansion in the euro zone.

“It may well be that while the economy is slowing in the coming months and quarters, we will increase interest rates,” said Knot, one of the most-hawkish voices on the Governing Council. “It’s very likely.”

Growth is weakening due to the negative supply shock resulting from Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to Knot, who spoke on a Dutch talk show.

“In an ideal world, you’d want to stimulate the economy but bring inflation down at the same time,” he said. “Unfortunately that’s not what we can do, we have to make a choice; in that case our mandate is very clear -- we have to choose bringing inflation down.”

Confronted by record price gains, the ECB has committed to a quarter-point rate hike this month and signaled a bigger one at the following meeting, in September. They’re the first increases in borrowing costs in more than a decade.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.