(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager says she’s asked European governments for information on tax rulings, pledging to continue a crackdown on potentially unfair corporate tax deals.

Governments will have to update their status on how they use tax rulings, following up on a similar sweep in 2014 where the EU gathered information on how many corporate tax declarations were in force.

EU investigations that have demanded back-tax payments from Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and others have been based on these tax rulings that officials say gave some companies an unfair advantage.

