Vestager Still in Race for Commission Presidency, Plenkovic Says

(Bloomberg) -- Margrethe Vestager is still in the race for the European Commission presidency, according to Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

Plenkovic denied a report by El Pais that negotiators had virtually discounted her candidacy at a meeting in Brussels last week.

“On Friday she was presented as the candidate for the Liberals,” Plenkovic said on the sidelines of a meeting for the European People’s Party in San Sebastian.

Vestager said on Monday that she was still in the running for the post. “Of course it’s for everyone to have their views but I am indeed still candidate,” she said at a news conference in Brussels on Monday.

--With assistance from Aoife White.

To contact the reporter on this story: Charlie Devereux in Madrid at cdevereux3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dale Crofts at dcrofts@bloomberg.net, ;Ben Sills at bsills@bloomberg.net, Charles Penty

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.