(Bloomberg) -- Vestas Wind Systems A/S, the world’s biggest wind-turbine maker, posted a stronger-than-expected profit in the third quarter as the company boosted orders and deliveries after disruptions earlier this year because of the coronavirus.

Earnings before interest and tax before significant items fell 4% from a year earlier to 412 million euros ($480 million), but came in above the consensus analyst estimate of 373.8 million euros.

Key Insights

Vestas had a surge of turbine orders in the third quarter, making up for a slow start to the year after the coronavirus interrupted its supply chain. The company had its highest ever amount of deliveries in a single quarter, helping grow revenue 31% from a year earlier to 4.8 billion euros. That’s without a potential future benefit from green stimulus packages, the company said.

Vestas is buying out its joint venture partner to sell turbines at sea in a move to try and dominate the growing offshore wind sector. But success might not be seen for years. Even if Vestas wins every order available in the next five years, its market share would still be smaller than that of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, according to BloombergNEF.

Executive Comment

Henrik Andersen, Vestas CEO: “Although uncertainty around COVID-19 will continue for the rest of the year, our sustained leadership in onshore wind energy and the acquisition of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind underline our progress towards becoming the global leader in sustainable energy solutions.”

Market Reaction

Shares are up 65% this year.

Get more

More on the numbers

Full statement

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.