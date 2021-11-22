(Bloomberg) -- Vestas Wind Systems A/S, the world’s largest wind turbine maker, said data was compromised in last week’s cyber security incident.

So far there are no signs that third-party operations have been impacted, the Aarhus, Denmark-based company said in a statement on Monday. Manufacturing, construction and service teams have been able to continue operations and the company has started a gradual and controlled reopening of all IT systems.

Vestas shut down some of its systems after the incident on Nov. 19. The company hasn’t provided details on exactly what happened, declining to say if it was a ransomware attack and the investigation is ongoing.

The incident comes as Vestas and other wind turbine manufacturers struggle with rising commodities prices and supply-chain disruptions. The company -- a bellwether for the industry -- earlier this month cut its profit outlook for the year as higher steel prices boost production costs.

The incident follows a string of cyberattacks against companies in Vestas’ home land of Denmark. A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, the world’s largest container line, had its systems crippled by a 2017 attack that cost it as much as $300 million. In 2019, hearing aid maker Demant A/S lost about $85 million from an IT attack and cleaning giant ISS A/S was hit last year.

