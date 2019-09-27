Vestas to Cut 590 Jobs as It Scales Down Part of Business

(Bloomberg) -- Vestas Wind Systems A/S is scaling back part of its business to adjust to market demand and will cut about 590 jobs as part of the strategy.

“To meet the manufacturing requirements of our changing product portfolio,” which includes its EnVentus platform and 4 MW platform variants, Vestas said it “intends to scale down the production of V136 blades and invest in other blade types and capabilities according to market demand,” the company said on Friday.

The cuts will affect facilities in Germany and Denmark, “where we intend to reduce our workforce at the two sites by a total of approximately 590 hourly-paid employees,” the company said.

The news comes a day after reports that Siemens Gamesa was planning to cut as many as 600 jobs in Denmark.

Shares in Vestas fell and were trading about 2.5% lower after the announcement.

Here’s What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

A schism in U.K. and German policy that favors offshore over onshore wind power is picking winners and losers among turbine suppliers. Increasing growth prospects for offshore wind are fueled by the countries’ upgraded goals and enduring capacity auctions. That contrasts sharply with stagnating demand for onshore wind, slowed by permitting and concerns about the proximity of wind projects to communities. Germany’s more ambitious goals for offshore wind, part of its new climate action plan, offer increased equipment demand for MHI-Vestas and Siemens Gamesa. Turbine makers more exposed to onshore wind (Nordex and Enercon), on the other hand, may face demand stagnation in the U.K. and Germany. -- James Evans, BI clean energy analyst (09/26/19)

