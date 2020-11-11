(Bloomberg) -- Veteran-owned banks are getting a bigger piece of the pie when it comes to underwriting U.S. investment-grade corporate bond sales, growing their businesses amid a greater push for diversity in a record year for issuance.

The firms have been a member of syndicate in about a quarter of deals as of Nov. 9, up from 17% two years ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At the same time, they’ve handled about a third of this year’s volume, suggesting the banks are responsible for allocating a greater share of the offerings they’re included on, and represents the largest percentage in the last five years.

The increase reflects a greater effort by corporate issuers to not only include more diverse firms in their banking teams, but also to award them more meaningful positions. While veteran-, women- and minority-owned firms have made large strides in the municipal bond market, they’ve struggled to replicate such success in the corporate space, where companies tend to give lending banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. the first look in more lucrative capital markets activity.

Diverse underwriters are winning more business thanks to a record year in high-grade debt issuance that’s seen more than $1.65 trillion sold, spurred by Federal Reserve support that’s helped companies raise funds to weather the pandemic. There are no deals Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day, a bond market holiday.

They’ve also collectively reaped the benefit of a renewed societal focus on race and inclusion issues in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by police in May. While they traditionally participate in deals as a co-manager, issuers like PepsiCo Inc. are starting to give the banks greater roles in leading debt offerings, which translates to larger fees.

“Working with the treasury team to structure the deal was a real professional development for us, and for me as a banker,” John Martinko, president at Drexel Hamilton and a former captain in the U.S. Army, said of Pepsi’s offering last month in which his firm served as a lead. “You have to have those reps to be put in a position as a lead manager.”

Companies are starting to give diverse firms more prominent roles in their bond sales, elevating them to be responsible for more allocations that often supplement bulge bracket banks. Verizon Communications Inc. tapped women- and minority-owned firms to lead its green bond offering in September, while Alphabet Inc.’s Google paid record fees to diverse underwriters on a $10 billion deal in August.

For Academy Securities -- the nation’s first post-9/11 military veteran owned and operated investment bank -- business has boomed as issuers seek to gain an understanding of the geopolitical climate, especially how the U.S. stance on certain issues like Iran may change in a Joe Biden administration. The firm has hired five veterans in the past three months, including former intelligence experts, who can help communicate how geopolitical tensions affect risk sentiment.

“We know what to look for in a resume that might not represent transferability, but we see the value. What she brings from a military experience, you can’t replicate,” said Spencer Wilcox, a Navy veteran who now serves as Academy’s head of debt capital markets. “If she can lead a platoon of combat divers, she can help our clients in their capital markets mission.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.