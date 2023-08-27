(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s vice chairman of banking, capital markets & advisory for Australia, Jon Gidney, is leaving the firm as he plans to retire after nearly three decades in the finance industry.

The banker, who was previously head of M&A at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in Australia and vice chair of Greenhill Australia, announced his plans in a post on LinkedIn Monday.

“Earlier today my Citi colleagues were advised that I intend retiring from investment banking. After almost 30 years advising clients, and a handful prior to that as an accountant and strategy executive, it’s time to try something different,” he wrote.

Gidney declined to comment further when reached by phone. A representative for Citi didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Prior to his time at JPMorgan in Australia, Gidney worked at Caliburn, which was bought by Greenhill in 2010. In 2004, he was hired as head of Australian M&A at JPMorgan.

