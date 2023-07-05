(Bloomberg) -- Rizal Gozali, a managing director at Credit Suisse, is joining Jefferies Financial Group Inc. as the US advisory firm seeks to strengthen its presence in Asia, according to people familiar with the matter.

He will start his new role at Jefferies in September, helping oversee coverage for Indonesia, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Representatives for Credit Suisse and Jefferies declined to comment.

Gozali will be the latest addition to Jefferies in Asia, where it’s hiring about 20 investment bankers from Credit Suisse. The bulk of the hires are in Southeast Asia, Bloomberg News reported last month. Rehan Anwer, Southeast Asia investment banking and capital markets head, and Felicity Chan, Credit Suisse’s co-head of Asia Pacific equity capital markets syndicate, are set to join Jefferies, people familiar with the matter have said.

Gozali joined Credit Suisse in 1999 as a relationship banker in the Indonesian team, according to the bank’s website. He rose through the ranks and was most recently the president-director of PT Credit Suisse Sekuritas Indonesia. He was one of the shortlisted candidates to lead Indonesia’s new sovereign wealth fund, Bloomberg News reported in 2021.

Rival banks have been poaching Credit Suisse’s talent pool after a government-brokered takeover by UBS Group AG. Besides Jefferies, Deutsche Bank AG is also hiring several senior staffers from Credit Suisse including Lim Zi-Kuan, former mergers and acquisitions head for Southeast Asia, and Nick Thursby, head of financial institutions group in the region. Credit Suisse’s Robert Huray will join Deutsche Bank as vice chairman for Southeast Asia in September.

