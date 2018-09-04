(Bloomberg) -- A 10-term Democratic congressman conceded defeat to a Boston City Council member in a stunning primary upset, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday night.

The Massachusetts contest between Representative Mike Capuano, 66, and his challenger, Ayanna Pressley, 44, had become a proxy battle between older, whiter incumbents in the party and a new, more diverse generation of younger candidates.

They were running in a district that covers parts of Boston, Cambridge and the surrounding suburbs, all but ensuring that Pressley will become the first black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts.

No Republican sought a nomination to run for the seat.

Capuano’s defeat follows House Democratic Caucus leader Joe Crowley’s loss in a New York primary to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old activist who has become an important figure for the progressive wing of the party.

Ocasio-Cortez ran on a democratic socialist platform to the left of the more moderate Crowley, but Capuano and Pressley hold similar progressive views. Capuano also took his challenge more seriously than Crowley -- he campaigned aggressively while Crowley skipped two out of three debates.

While the New York race was about issues and whether the incumbent paid enough attention to the district, the Boston race was about whether the Democratic party should give a platform to fresh faces. Pressley argued that the seat -- the state’s only majority-minority district -- should have a representative that shares and reflects the life experiences of the people in the district. Capuano is white, as is the rest of the state’s congressional delegation.

To contact the reporter on this story: Arit John in Washington at ajohn34@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Kevin Whitelaw at kwhitelaw@bloomberg.net, Joe Sobczyk, John Harney

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.