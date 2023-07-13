(Bloomberg) -- One of Australia’s most influential economists, Bill Evans, said Michele Bullock is the right person to drive changes as head of the Reserve Bank after her adept handling during recent months in the No. 2 position.

“It’s a quality appointment,” he said on Bloomberg TV Friday. “We’re in store for someone who’s courageous, someone who will be very well trained and going to provide the stability that’s needed to move the Reserve Bank to its next stage.”

Evans, the outgoing chief economist at Westpac Banking Corp. has been one of Australia’s pre-eminent market economists, particularly when it comes to picking turning points in RBA policy cycles. Bullock will confront a challenging combination of running policy at a time of elevated inflation, while implementing a wide-ranging reform at the central bank.

“Michele has only been the deputy governor since April last year, a very short period of time, but in that time she really has impressed us,” Evans said.

AMP deputy chief economist Diana Mousina agreed that Bullock will allow for a stable transition in policy as the economic outlook remains fragile.

“This was the right decision from the government,” she said on Bloomberg TV. Continuity is “really critical at this stage of the cycle because the task of getting inflation down is not yet finished.”

Evans also highlighted her work to date as Philip Lowe’s deputy.

“She’s given some incredibly important speeches,” said Evans, noting an especially “courageous” one where she detailed the RBA’s expectation for full employment at 4.5%. “That was an amazingly insightful piece of communication,” he said.

