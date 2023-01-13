(Bloomberg) -- Longtime Democratic attorney Bob Bauer is the personal lawyer representing President Joe Biden on the classified documents investigation, according to the White House.

Bauer served as White House counsel to former President Barack Obama and advised Biden during the 2020 campaign. A veteran of Obama’s 2008 campaign and the Democratic National Committee, Bauer is also a professor at New York University School of Law.

While announcing the appointment of a special counsel, Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday described a personal lawyer for Biden who informed the Justice Department on two occasions that additional documents marked classified were found at the president’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, but he did not identify the attorney.

Special White House counsel Richard Sauber, who was hired last year to respond to investigations, has also made statements on behalf of the White House about the uncovering of classified documents at Biden’s private office and home.

Bauer is married to Anita Dunn, a senior White House adviser.

