(Bloomberg) -- Glenn Rudebusch, executive vice president and senior policy advisor at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, will step down next month after a career spanning more than three decades at the U.S. central bank.

Rudebusch served as an economist with the Federal Reserve Board of Governors from 1986 to 1994. He then joined the San Francisco Fed, where he began as a research officer and worked his way through the ranks, becoming director of research in 2011 -- a position he held until 2017 when he moved to his current role. His work focused on topics including climate change, central banking and finance.

Rudebusch, responding on Thursday to an email inquiry, said the details of his next move are “still to be arranged.”

