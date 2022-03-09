(Bloomberg) -- When war and stagflation fears are pushing major stock benchmarks around by 3% a day, as Germany’s DAX Index has done over the last 10 sessions, the best thing to do is be careful, no matter what direction the latest swing takes.

That, in a nutshell, is the view of managers and strategists from Carmignac Gestion to Ned David Research eschewing the dip-buying frenzy that gripped markets Wednesday. While memories of the post-Covid rally may be capturing imaginations, big differences between then and now make piling into bounces today a lot riskier, they say.

First and foremost is the posture of central banks, whose ability to flood markets with liquidity in 2020 set the stage for huge advances that year and the next. No such willingness exists now, an inconvenient fact at a time when war in Ukraine is sowing extreme price volatility that threatens to stanch global economic growth.

“That type of risk is incredibly difficult to position or navigate for most portfolios,” said Christian Mueller-Glissmann, managing director for portfolio strategy and asset allocation at Goldman Sachs. “The most important risk we are dealing with is a stagflation that’s starting to potentially cause a recession risk in a number of places.”

The conflict looks set to hit growth and push historically high inflation even higher, threatening to tip economies into stagflation -- or even another recession -- just two years since the pandemic forced the deepest slump in decades.

Back then, central banks around the world rode to the rescue of markets and economies alike. But now many officials are desperate to move away from their Covid-era emergency footings to keep a lid on price gains. With signs that growth is slowing, traders will likely have to navigate markets pricing a weakening economy without easy money from central banks.

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve is expected to start its tightening cycle next week with the first rate hike in three years -- shortly after the S&P 500 slumped into a correction and the yield curve flattened sharply. The central bank hasn’t moved to rein in monetary policy under such conditions since at least 1990.

“The Fed never started a rate hike cycle with the curve this flat,” Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab & Co Inc, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Things are getting more complicated because of the conflict. We have a combination of soaring inflation and tightened financial conditions. That is putting all of us into a bit of a bind.”

Even as dip buyers on Wednesday powered equities to some of the biggest gains since the bottom of the pandemic bear market, Wall Street veterans are trimming risk in their investments. Oil plunged but remains sharply higher for the year, the nickel market is still in turmoil and wheat trades are near historically high levels -- all fomenting inflation that central banks may be forced to act against.

“Commodity supply concerns have increased the probability of recessions in many economies,” Ed Clissold, chief U.S. strategist at Ned Davis Research, wrote in a note to clients. “While the U.S. is better insulated than most, the risk of at least a sharper slowdown than expected needs to be taken into account.”

Clissold points to the warnings emanating from the bond market about a potential recession and the threat to demand from the surging commodity prices. He says it’s time to trim stock holdings and raise cash.

Others are equally worried. Carmignac Gestion slashed equity holdings in its portfolios to 5% from an average of 40%, Goldman Sachs recommends investors buy real assets, gold, and haven currencies such as the dollar, while William Blair Investment Management has sold assets linked to European financial companies.

Fears over the overall economic outlook -- a dangerous combination of low growth and high inflation -- are also showing up elsewhere, most prominently in real yields, or bond rates minus inflation. The yield on 10-year U.S. Inflation-Protected Securities has fallen by 40 basis points since the invasion, to around -1%, while global stocks have fallen by 15% from their recent high.

The new dynamic is in stark contrast to one that’s been in place for more than a decade, where central bank rate cuts and bond buying have kept financial conditions easy, and risky assets attractive, even during the deep recession caused by the pandemic.

The question now is whether the renewed uncertainty and potential slowdown in growth will delay plans to hike at central banks around the world. At the back of policy makers’ minds will be the missteps of the past. In 2011, then-European Central Bank chief Jean-Claude Trichet raised rates twice to curb price gains, only to have his successor Mario Draghi reverse them as the region slipped into a debt crisis. That said, with the highest inflation in 40 years and a surge in energy prices, policy makers may not be able to afford to stay behind the curve.

“Central banks are going to do everything they can to raise rates, especially if there isn’t a recession,” said Brian Singer, partner and head of dynamic allocation strategies at William Blair in Chicago. “They need to, and I presume they want to, raise rates a bit so they have some room to maneuver in the event of an economic slowdown.”

Carmignac, a Paris-based asset manager, isn’t going to wait to find that out. It initially cut stock holdings to 20% in January and further to 5% after Russia invaded Ukraine. The company favors long-dated bonds.

“Even before the conflict, the identification of stagflationary trends led us to adopt a more cautious positioning and to reduce our exposure to risky assets,” said Kevin Thozet, a member of an investment committee at the company. “We are now very much focused on quality growth and defensive segments such as health care, consumer staples and those which are likely to be resilient in the context of high commodity prices and higher interest.”

