(Bloomberg) -- Credit trading veteran Boaz Weinstein says he too is betting against the Hong Kong’s pegged dollar like his hedge fund industry peer Bill Ackman.

“Bill’s trade is a smart lottery ticket and I also have it on,” Weinstein, the founder of Saba Capital Management said in a tweet responding to another by Ackman predicting it is only a matter of time before peg breaks.

The two veteran traders are up against history in their bets that they can hit a jackpot on the potential demise of a dollar peg that has survived repeated speculative attacks since 1983 and wrong footed big-name investors including George Soros.

The duo did not disclose the size of their wagers.

