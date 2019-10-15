(Bloomberg) -- Veteran litigator Dan Webb has joined Boeing Co.’s legal team to defend the company in cases related to the deadly Lion Air 737 Max crash in October 2018, according to a court filing late Monday in Chicago.

Webb will work with lawyers at Seattle-based Perkins & Coie LLP on nearly 60 lawsuits brought on behalf of victims Lion Air Flight 610, which crashed in the Java Sea on Oct. 29, killing 189 people.

Indonesian investigators are preparing to release a final report on the crash. The conclusions will come as Boeing tries to end a global grounding of its Max jets and return them to the air following another deadly crash in Ethiopia this year. The U.S. company has offered to train Lion Air pilots to help speed up the return of the plane, people familiar with the matter said last week.

Webb is co-executive chairman of Winston & Strawn LLC in Chicago and former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. His previous high profile cases include acting as special prosecutor in the Iran-Contra affair and an internal investigation at the New York Stock Exchange involving compensation of its former chairman and chief executive.

