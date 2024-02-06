We are really excited about 2024 going forward as we continue to focus on global expansion: TMX CEO

The CEO of the company that operates the Toronto Stock Exchange expects recent earnings momentum to carry into this year as the firm expands its information business.

“We got a great information business now that keeps growing and as we see returns in the capital market activity, it’s just more wind in the sails,” John McKenzie, CEO of TMX Group, told BNN Bloomberg in a Tuesday interview.

“We’re really excited about 2024 and going forward.”

McKenzie made the comments a day after TMX Group reported earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported a revenue sum of $301.5 million in the quarter, a nine-per-cent increase ($25.8 million) from the same quarter a year earlier.

TMX Group also reported profit increases in amounting to 31 cents per diluted share for the end of the Dec. 31 quarter.

McKenzie attributed his 2024 optimism to Vettafi, an index manufacturer and data analytics platform that TMX recently announced acquiring.

“When you think about indices, or the underlying indices that are in exchange-traded funds, Vettafi has got the ability to do it,” he told BNN Bloomberg.

“It’s very efficient, it’s scalable, it’s got great technology. And we have great capabilities of helping ETF issuers get their product out to more investors, through digital distribution and marketing tools. So that’s what’s really exciting about all this.”

McKenzie said utilizing Vettafi will allow TMX to create new indices for ETF manufacturers.

“They could create new product that we can list, that we can trade, that we can put options on, and really help investors identify new investment opportunities that weren’t there in the past,” he said.

“It’s an ecosystem play for us. It’s going to help us reach a whole new audience of clients, both domestically and globally.”

For the rest of McKenzie’s interview with BNN Bloomberg, watch the video above.