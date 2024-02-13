(Bloomberg) -- VF Corp., under pressure from shareholder activist Engaged Capital, has appointed former DKNY Executive Caroline Brown to its board of directors.

VF said in a statement Tuesday that it intends to appoint another independent director and will give priority consideration to candidates identified by Engaged Capital. The company expects Brown and the additional director to be nominated at its 2024 annual meeting, according to the statement confirming an earlier Bloomberg report.

Brown previously served as chief executive officer of Donna Karan International and DKNY from 2015 to 2017, according to the statement.

“We are excited that the board has added Caroline Brown, who will bring a wealth of apparel experience to the boardroom,” Glenn W. Welling, founder and chief investment officer of Engaged Capital, said in the statement.

Engaged Capital and a second activist investor, Legion Partners Asset Management, took stakes in VF as it has failed to meet expectations during the past year. Engaged wanted the company to divest some of its brands and pay down debt.

Founded in 1899, Denver-based VF’s apparel, footwear and accessories brands include, among others, The North Face, Vans, Timberland and Dickies.

“We appreciate the constructive input provided by Engaged Capital over the past several months and look forward to continuing our dialog with Engaged Capital and other shareholders as we continue improving the company’s performance,” Richard Carucci, VF’s chairman, said in the statement.

