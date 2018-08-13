(Bloomberg) -- VF Corp. plans to spin off its Lee and Wrangler jeans business to focus on faster-growing outdoor products and active wear such as its North Face and Vans brands.

The spinoff to shareholders should be completed in the first half of next year, Greensboro, North Carolina-based VF said in a statement Monday confirming a report last week from the Wall Street Journal. The jeans business, which has yet to be named, will be based in Greensboro, while VF will move its headquarters to the Denver area.

Sales of denim have slowed as consumers have embraced so-called athleisure clothing. Separating the business will allow management to focus more closely on it, VF said. Scott Baxter, VF’s group president, Americas West, will be chief executive officer of the new company, while finance executive Rustin Welton will be chief financial officer, VF said.

Barclays is acting as financial adviser to VF and Davis Polk and Wardwell LLP is acting as legal adviser.

