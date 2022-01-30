(Bloomberg) -- VGI Partners will merge with Regal Funds Management and the combined company listed on the Australian stock exchange, the Australian reported.

The deal is expected to be announced on Monday and Regal shareholders will have a controlling interest in the merged firm that will manage about A$6 billion ($4.2 billion), according to the report. The newspaper didn’t disclose where it got the information.

VGI Executive Chairman Rob Luciano and Regal Chief Investment Officer Philip King declined to comment, the report said.

