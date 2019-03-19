(Bloomberg) -- Viacom Inc. is warning DirecTV customers that they could lose access to channels such as Nickelodeon and MTV unless the companies reach a new programming agreement.

The current contract between the parties expires Friday, Viacom said Tuesday in an email. The media company began activating a “crawl” message on its networks, alerting customers of AT&T Inc.’s pay-TV subsidiary of the looming dispute.

Viacom, which also owns Comedy Central and BET, says it has made a series of offers to AT&T that allow the parent of DirecTV to lower customers’ bills. The New York-based media company accused AT&T of using its new market position, as owner of Time Warner Inc., to favor its own content.

AT&T is the largest pay TV provider in the U.S., with 24.5 million subscribers.

