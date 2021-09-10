(Bloomberg) -- ViacomCBS Inc. is expected to name Brian Robbins, currently president of its kids channel Nickelodeon, to be head of the company’s Paramount Pictures film studio, according a person familiar with the matter.

Robbins will take over from Jim Gianopulos, who has been chairman and chief executive officer of Paramount since 2017.

The film industry is trying to bounce back from the global pandemic, which forced theaters to close for months and has left fans reluctant to gather in tight quarters. That’s led studios to release many of their movies online at the same time they open in theaters, cutting potential ticket sales. Paramount has one of the top-performing films of the year with “A Quiet Place Part II,” which has taken in almost $300 million worldwide.

In addition to leading the film studio, Robbins is expected to keep his roles as head of Nickelodeon and chief content officer for kids and family on the Paramount+ streaming service, said the person, who asked not to be identified since the appointment hasn’t been formally announced. The Wall Street Journal reported the news earlier Friday.

Robbins became president of Nickelodeon in 2018. He previously led a division within Paramount that identified talent and properties across Viacom that could be made into feature films.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.