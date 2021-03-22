(Bloomberg) -- ViacomCBS Inc. declined in late trading after announcing a $3 billion stock sale, with proceeds earmarked for its Paramount+ streaming service and other corporate purposes.

The company is offering $2 billion of Class B common shares and $1 billion of a preferred stock that is convertible into the Class B common, ViacomCBS said Monday. The shares are the company’s nonvoting equity.

ViacomCBS, like other media companies, is pushing into streaming in a big way through its Paramount+ service and through Pluto TV, a free multichannel online service. The company also renewed its rights to the National Football League last week in a deal that will cost roughly $2 billion annually.

Shares of ViacomCBS fell as much as 3.9% to $96.47 in extended trading after the share sale was announced, reflecting the dilution the offering will have on existing holdings. The Class A voting shares are controlled by National Amusements, the Redstone family’s holding company.

Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are managing the offering. ViacomCBS granted them options to purchase up to $450 million in additional shares.

