(Bloomberg) -- ViacomCBS Inc. plans to split the management of its movie and television businesses at Paramount Pictures as it reorganizes the operations at the unit, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the matter who weren’t identified.

Nickelodeon head Brian Robbins will oversee films, while David Nevins will have oversight of Paramount’s television unit, adding to his roles at Showtime and original content for Paramount+ streaming platform, it reported. Robbins will be taking over from Jim Gianopulos, who has been chairman and chief executive officer of Paramount since 2017.

Both will report to ViacomCBS Chief Executive Officer Robert Bakish, Dow Jones said, adding that the changes will be announced Monday.

The film industry is trying to bounce back from the global pandemic, which forced theaters to close for months and has left fans reluctant to gather in tight quarters. That’s led studios to release many of their movies online at the same time they open in theaters, cutting potential ticket sales. Paramount has one of the top-performing films of the year with “A Quiet Place Part II,” which has taken in almost $300 million worldwide.

Robbins became president of Nickelodeon in 2018. He previously led a division within Paramount that identified talent and properties across Viacom that could be made into feature films.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.