(Bloomberg) -- ViacomCBS Inc. and AT&T Inc.’s WarnerMedia unit are considering a sale of all or part of the CW TV network, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The sale is not a given, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. The discussions have been going on for months. Among the possible buyers is Nextstar Media Group Inc., a large TV station owner with many CW affiliates. A spokesman for Nextstar declined to comment.

Founded 15 years ago as a joint venture between the two media giants, the CW is a free, over-the-air network focusing on teens and young adults. Its hits include a number of DC Comics superhero shows as well as “All American,” a high school football drama.

Viewership for broadcast TV is in decline, as audiences switch to on-demand streaming services. The CW gets a lot of its shows from WarnerMedia, which will look to feed is own service, HBO Max, in the future.

Viacom has been trying to shed non-core assets, such as its TV studio facilities, as it looks to fund the expansion of its Paramount+ streaming service. WarnerMedia is in the process of being acquired by Discovery Inc.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on the sale discussions.

