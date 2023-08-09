(Bloomberg) -- Viasat Inc. said trouble with its ViaSat-3 Americas communications satellite will delay growth in its business of providing fixed broadband service from space.

The “anomaly” disclosed last month in the spacecraft’s antenna “creates unanticipated challenges,” the company said in a letter to shareholders released Wednesday alongside results for its fiscal first quarter. Viasat is working to determine the cause and corrective action, according to the letter.

“Growth in our fixed broadband business is expected to be delayed compared to what would have been obtained with nominal antenna performance,” Chairman Mark Dankberg and President Guru Gowrappan said in the letter Wednesday.

Viasat’s results broadly beat analysts’ estimates. Its shares were up 2.8% at 5:04 p.m. in extended trading in New York. The company’s Viasat-3 Americas satellite, weighing six metric tons, is key to its push to serve customers in North America.

The company said on July 12 that ViaSat-3 encountered an issue with its reflector as the spacecraft deployed in orbit. Shares have plunged 34% since the announcement as of Wednesday’s close. ViaSat-3 launched April 30 as the first of three next-generation satellites intended to multiply Viasat’s capacity to provide broadband from space.

Viasat, based in Carlsbad, California, last month said it might redeploy other satellites or re-allocate a subsequent ViaSat-3 class satellite. On Wednesday it said it has 13 satellites in space and more on the way, allowing “augmentations” as it works to overcome the problem.

Average cost for each of the three ViaSat-3 class satellites is about $1 billion, according to an estimate by William Blair analyst Louie DiPalma.

Viasat is losing customers to Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp., DiPalma said in a July 13 note. The fixed-broadband segment accounts for 14% of Viasat’s revenue, DiPalma said, adding that losing customers there would free up capacity for airline clients.

Viasat has reported lower fixed broadband revenue in the US as it devoted more bandwidth to its growing in-flight services, and said it faced bandwidth constraints as it awaited ViaSat-3 Americas. Viasat’s systems were installed on about 2,270 commercial aircraft; in a filing it listed customers including Delta Air Lines Inc., Qantas Airways Ltd. and JetBlue Airways Corp.

ViaSat-3’s reflector was supplied by Northrop Grumman Corp’s Astro Aerospace, Ars Technica reported last month, citing an interview with a Viasat executive. Neither Northrop Grumman nor Viasat responded to requests for information on the device’s maker.

The boom holding the reflector is a larger version of those used on the James Webb Space Telescope, Viasat said.

--With assistance from Loren Grush.

