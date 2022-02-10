(Bloomberg) -- As investors snatch up collateralized loan obligations en masse in pursuit of floating-rate securities, seasoned money managers are beginning to turn to more sophisticated and creative strategies to drum up value.

New York alternative credit investment management firm Vibrant Capital Partners is planning to pick apart existing CLOs in the secondary market as it hunts for bargains, especially in CLO equity, according to the company. Vibrant says this riskiest but highest-yielding slice of the product is being priced less than what it’s worth when its traded in markets following initial CLO issuance.

By essentially breaking apart an entire CLO structure, the investment firm can resell the underlying assets and unlock higher equity values. While Vibrant has two different methods for achieving this -- liquidating existing CLOs completely or partially “collapsing” them to create new vehicles -- their goal is to gain control of the underlying leveraged-loans and use them to turn a significant profit.

The options may include, for instance, selling the loans and keeping the so-called residual value for extra returns, or repackaging them into a brand new CLO using the first CLO’s equity.

Feasting on Mispricings

“While investing in an existing CLO is good by itself, being able to restructure and extract additional value in the secondary market can make that investment even better,” Kashyap Arora, co-chief investment officer at Vibrant, said in a phone interview. A year ago, the opportunity was in mispricings in the underlying credit, “but now the opportunity is in structural inefficiencies -- mispriced CLO structures that can be monetized.”

Arora attributes Vibrant’s pivot to secondary-market strategies to the fact that the $1 trillion CLO market has matured immensely over the last few years and new investors are more focused on the new-issue transactions rather than secondary trading. He also says that such creative solutions likely weren’t possible three to five years ago when the investor base was thinner.

“Most CLOs used to look identical, but now there’s a lot more room for sophistication; we’ve never been more excited,” he said. “The interplay between the secondary and primary markets can produce interesting strategies based on mispricings. You can invest in the secondary market, and restructure the deal, and then syndicate it in the primary market.”

Liquidate or Collapse

CLO equity is trading below its recovery value, or its so-called net asset values at liquidation, in the secondary market today, Arora said. Approximately 40% of CLO equity trading in January in the secondary market traded below their liquidation net asset values (NAV), he noted.

“In our view, in some instances it makes sense to collapse the CLO structure, sell off the loans, repay all debt and use the residual value to pay CLO equity,” he said. With all the focus by most of the market on new-issue deals, secondary prices are lower than they should be, Arora said. This comes at a time when there has been an increase in CLO equity NAVs, which are up because leveraged loan prices are high.

“You’re liquidating the existing CLO to capture that NAV, or the liquidation value of the CLO equity tranche,” Arora said.

While U.S. CLO equity returns will remain attractive this year, they may be modestly lower, Nomura analysts said in January. Moreover, the market will lose some of the benefit of Libor floors in the underlying leveraged loans this year, while simultaneously, collateral spreads are being compressed. Liquidating a CLO is one method of juicing equity returns, according to Vibrant’s strategy.

A second strategy the fund has pivoted to is acquiring a control position of a CLO in the secondary market, which then gives the the option to either restructure it, or use its loans and create a new CLO leveraging that CLO’s equity, Arora said.

“In this way, you’re not entirely collapsing it; you’re just taking a subset of the existing CLO and creating a new CLO,” he said.

Transition Trouble?

Arora said yet another area for mispricings may lie in the transition from Libor to SOFR of both the underlying loans and the CLO liabilities themselves.

“There may be some mispricings as the underlying loans become more SOFR-based. So a question will be, how do you adequately model the new SOFR-based market when the CLO equity is 10x levered to Libor/SOFR basis,” he said.

New investors have been drawn to CLOs for several reasons, including the fact the securities are floating-rate and may protect against rising yields during a rate-hiking cycle. Investors have also become more comfortable because the product had stellar performance through the pandemic downturn. Among pieces of CLOs initially rated investment grade, zero have defaulted over the last decade, according to a January report from S&P Global Ratings.

The outsized demand brought new sales of the vehicles to a post-financial crisis record in 2021, with numbers close to $184 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Relative Value: ABS

Investors at Federated Hermes like subordinate tranches on auto ABS deals, including both loans and leases, as well as in equipment ABS, portfolio manager Nick Tripodes said in an interview

AAA-rated, 2-year ABS pays higher yields than single-A rated corporate bonds, he noted

The firm prefers private student-loan ABS rather than the government-backed product, since the borrowers typically have higher-earning jobs or are at more highly ranked schools versus the government collateral. They may have co-signers as well

Federated also likes Canadian credit card deals since they offer higher spread and more yield, Tripodes said

Quotable

“Nothing from the macro side is really weighing down CLO deal issuance,” Nick Robinson, a partner at the law firm Allen & Overy, said in an interview. “Yes, the pace may have slowed down a bit, but that was from an unprecedented year of issuance, so it’s negligible. There may not be the same level of refinancings and resets this year, but that’s coming from a hectic level of deal execution in 2021.”

