  • President Joe Biden’s advisers are considering a recommendation which would see Lael Brainard nominated as the Federal Reserve’s chief regulator alongside Jerome Powell as chair, a plan which could soothe progressive Democrats who have raised concerns about Powell’s record on regulation
  • All eyes are on Powell’s remarks at Jackson Hole about the future of the Fed’s bond purchase program -- here are some highlights from previous gatherings in Wyoming
  • A divided U.S. Supreme Court lifted the Biden administration’s moratorium on evictions, with the decision coming amid a spike of Covid-19 cases in the country
  • The economic fallout of the pandemic has amplified wealth inequalities in London, with house prices surging in areas where more people go hungry
  • Germany is seeing its biggest surge in imported inflation since the early 1980s, and manufacturers are increasingly passing on higher costs to customers
    • Inflation in the euro area is set to accelerate further above the European Central Bank’s target in August, with the ECB highly likely to lift estimates for the year end and early 2022, according to Bloomberg Economics
  • The U.K. government is likely to reject businesses’ pleas for truckers from the European Union to be added to a visa program, with one person in government saying they should start paying better wages to attract staff

