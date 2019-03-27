(Bloomberg) -- Vice Media Inc. has agreed to pay $1.88 million in a settlement with about 675 female employees who allegedly were paid less than their male colleagues.

The proposed accord filed in California state court in Los Angeles earmarks $625,000 for the lawyers who represented the women. Vice Media denies that it relied on impermissible criteria to determine pay for women and contends there are no statistically significant pay disparities between men and women in similar positions, according to Monday’s court filing.

Vice Saying It ‘Failed’ to End Boys’ Club Doesn’t Stop Lawsuit

