(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid-19, making her the highest-ranking Biden administration official to report being infected.

Harris tested positive on both rapid and PCR tests and “has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the vice president’s residence,” according to spokeswoman Kirsten Allen.

Harris is not considered a close contact of President Joe Biden, her office said.

