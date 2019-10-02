(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s Vice President Mercedes Araoz resigned one day after being sworn in by lawmakers as the country’s interim president, easing a standoff with President Martin Vizcarra over his decision to dissolve Congress.

Araoz said she was unable to exercise the position of interim president given to her by Congress after the Organization of American States called for Peru’s Constitutional Court to determine on the legality of the dissolution, according to a letter she posted on her Twitter account late Tuesday.

Vizcarra dissolved Peru’s opposition-controlled Congress on Monday and called a parliamentary election in a bid to end the political gridlock over his plans to stamp out corruption in the Andean country. Lawmakers said the move was unconstitutional and voted to suspend him and swear in Araoz.

Now, Araoz decision to quit deals a blow to the opposition, and opens a path for the country’s highest court to resolve Peru’s worst political crisis in decades. It also strengthens Vizcarra’s high-stakes move to shut a Congress elected by popular vote, even if with an 87% disapproval rating it’s among the least regarded institutions in the country.

One of the most stable economies in Latin America, Peru has been gripped by political turmoil since the general election of 2016 when Pedro Pablo Kuczynski scraped through a runoff vote for the presidency while his opponent, Keiko Fujimori, won a majority in Congress. A former vice president, Vizcarra took office roughly 18 months ago when Kuczynski resigned on the eve of an impeachment vote. He repeatedly clashed with lawmakers over plans to clean up public life.

Araoz said she was quitting as vice president because that there had been a rupture in the constitutional order. She said she hoped the move would allow Peru to hold a general election “for the good of the country.”

Speaking in an interview with Lima-based Canal N network Tuesday, Vizcarra’s cabinet chief, Vicente Zeballos, said a general election was out of the question since a parliamentary election had already been called for Jan. 26.

Zeballos said the president, who hasn’t commented publicly on the situation since announcing Congress’s dissolution, would name a new cabinet within the next two days. That will include a new Finance Minister to replace Carlos Oliva, who’s among several ministers who decided to leave government. Zeballos pledged continuity in economic policy.

Vote of Confidence

While Latin America is rife with past experiences of leaders clinging on to power and shutting down legislatures, including Peru in 1992 under Alberto Fujimori, Vizcarra had been lately pushing for the exact opposite. As his proposals to fight corruption in the political and judiciary systems made no progress in Congress, he then suggested early presidential and parliamentary elections for 2020, saying he wanted to give the country a fresh start.

As lawmakers didn’t support that idea either, Vizcarra made a bold move, calling a vote of confidence on his cabinet. Peru’s constitution entitles the president to dissolve the unicameral Congress if lawmakers vote against two cabinets. In September 2017, then cabinet chief Fernando Zavala lost a confidence vote.

But lawmakers rebuffed his request for a confidence vote and instead proceeded with the election of justices to the country’s top court -- in a process that Vizcarra had denounced as lacking legitimacy and transparency.

The decision to elect the first of six new justices Monday was a defacto rejection of the cabinet’s confidence motion, Vizcarra said in a televised address, adding that he was using his constitutional right to dissolve Congress. He called the measure a “democratic solution” to Peru’s political gridlock.

Opposition parties have dragged their feet on government reforms designed to stamp out corruption. Championing the corruption fight buoyed Vizcarra’s popularity at a time when many political parties and their leaders are implicated in a continent-wide bribery scandal uncovered by the so-called Carwash probe.

In a Sept. 25 interview with Bloomberg News, Vizcarra said closing congress was an extreme scenario, and said the best option was for the opposition to back his proposal for an early general election next year, one in which he wouldn’t stand as a candidate. Lawmakers voted down the bill last week.

