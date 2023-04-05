(Bloomberg) -- The US government said it will pay $144 million to victims and family members of the 26 people killed and 22 injured during a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, in 2017.

The tentative settlement announced Wednesday by the Justice Department could end years of litigation over claims the US Air Force failed to report the gunman’s history of violence to the FBI’s background check system, including a conviction for domestic assault. Had the information been reported, he couldn’t legally purchase the gun used in the attack.

“No words or amount of money can diminish the immense tragedy of the mass shooting in Sutherland Springs,” said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta in a statement. “Today’s announcement brings the litigation to a close, ending a painful chapter for the victims of this unthinkable crime.”

The shooting occurred during a church service, and the gunman killed himself after the attack.

A federal judge in Texas ruled in 2021 that the Air Force was largely liable for the deadly attack for failing to prevent the shooter from buying guns. The government appealed the decision, drawing criticism from gun-control groups who accused the US of retraumatizing survivors.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.