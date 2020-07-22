(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Victoria state recorded 403 new coronavirus cases as it struggles to stem a second wave that has put the city of Melbourne into lockdown.

The daily tally announced Thursday followed a record 484 new cases announced the previous day in Victoria. There were five additional fatalities, State Premier Daniel Andrews said at a press conference.

The spike in Victoria has forced around 5 million people in Melbourne back into a six-week lockdown. The shutdown of the nation’s second-biggest city, which contributes about one-quarter of gross domestic product, could prolong the nation’s first recession in almost three decades.

Andrews on Thursday announced plans for a A$300 ($214) payment to encourage those feeling unwell to get tested and self-isolate.

Andrews has implored people not to flout the lockdown rules. In the two weeks to July 21, almost 90% of people feeling unwell didn’t isolate between first feeling sick and getting a test, and more than half continued to go out for work, shopping or socializing while waiting for their test results.

