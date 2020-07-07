(Bloomberg) --

Australia’s second-most populous state announced a six-week lockdown across metropolitan Melbourne as a coronavirus outbreak risks triggering a second wave of infections in the nation.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said from midnight Wednesday people must stay home except for work, essential services, medical treatment or school. The state recorded 191 new cases overnight, the biggest daily increase since the crisis began.

“These are unsustainably high numbers of new cases,” he told reporters. At such levels it is impossible to “suppress and contain this virus without taking significant steps.”

