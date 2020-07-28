Victoria's Secret owner L Brands to cut 850 corporate jobs

L Brands Inc. shares soared after the parent of Victoria’s Secret said it would eliminate 850 office jobs as it works to rebound from the COVID-19 shutdowns.

The cuts, representing 15 per cent of its corporate staff, are part of a plan to save as much as US$400 million annually, the retailer said Tuesday in a statement. About US$175 million of savings are expected to be realized this year.

Chief Executive Officer Andrew Meslow said management is focused on “improving the profitability of the Victoria’s Secret business” and still plans to separate the lingerie chain from the better-performing Bath & Body Works brand. He said in the statement that the company has made progress and the job cuts are “necessary to best position our company for the long-term.”

The brands’ divergent fortunes were on display last quarter: L Brands said it expects to report Victoria’s Secret’s net sales fell about 40 per cent in the period, while Bath & Body Works rose 10 per cent. It will report second-quarter earnings Aug. 19.

L Brands jumped as much as 20 per cent after regular trading in New York. The shares rose 5.5 per cent this year through Tuesday’s close.

The retailer is also saving cash in other ways, including a plan announced this year to close about 250 Victoria’s Secret locations — about a quarter of its U.S. stores. L Brands on Tuesday said it’s managing its inventory and working with suppliers to reduce merchandise costs. In October, the company slimmed down its headquarters, cutting about 50 employees in its offices in New York and Columbus, Ohio.

Hundreds of corporate jobs are now being put at risk as the retail industry contends with the impact of the pandemic. Last month, Macy’s said it was eliminating 3,900 corporate and management jobs. Tailored Brands and Levi Strauss & Co. are cutting corporate positions, too.