(Bloomberg) -- Victoria’s Secret & Co. slumped in late trading on concerns about declines in average purchase amounts and signals that US consumption is weakening.

Total sales fell 8.5% in the third quarter, driven by a drop at North American stores, although international sales rebounded amid looser Covid-related restrictions. Gross margin, a key gauge of profitability, also narrowed amid an increase in promotions.

The figures underscore retailers’ struggle to drive sales as consumers — particularly those at the lower end of the income spectrum — remain strained by inflation. Challenges at apparel companies are especially acute as staples such as food and fuel take up larger parts of shoppers’ budgets.

“In both our stores and direct channels, average basket size and conversion rates were down in the quarter compared to last year,” Victoria’s Secret said in prepared remarks, referring to order sizes and the percentage of customers who actually make a purchase after entering the store. The results highlight “a customer who is very cautious and cost conscious,” the company said.

The shares fell 1.6% to $45.25 at 5:03 p.m. in after-hours trading in New York.

Sales in the fourth quarter have also “reflected a cautious customer in a challenging economic environment,” Victoria’s Secret said, although it pointed out encouraging trends from Black Friday and the following weekend.

Earnings per share were 29 cents, excluding some items, in the third quarter, above the average analyst estimate of 22 cents. While the metric was better than the company forecast earlier this year, it’s well below the 81 cents reported in the third quarter of 2021.

