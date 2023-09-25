(Bloomberg) -- Shares and bonds in UK flooring manufacturer Victoria Plc fell after the company’s auditors said that they identified a risk of fraud or error relating to one of the company’s subsidiaries.

Grant Thornton identified “potential irregularities” related to transactions within the Hanover Flooring Limited subsidiary, according to a report released by Victoria after the market close on Friday. The shares dropped as much as 25%, before paring the drop. Victoria Plc notes maturing in 2026 fell as much as 4.8 cents to 76.9 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The auditors said they raised concerns about Hanover — including a significant volume of cash sales and non-compliance with money laundering regulations — but that the issues were not adequately addressed by the company. The report also noted that Victoria curbed Grant Thornton’s inquiries by imposing a so-called limitation of scope on part of the audit.

“We were therefore unable to reduce the risk of material fraud or error to an acceptable level and obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence,” Grant Thornton said, adding that they “cannot conclude whether any irregularities have or have not taken place.”

The issues were “qualitatively and quantitatively material” to the group’s financial statements, the auditor noted. Grant Thornton declined to comment further.

Victoria said in an emailed statement that it is confident there is no wrong-doing and that the issue is mainly because of the inadequate accounting records at Hanover — something that Victoria said is common when smaller businesses are acquired. The firm is putting additional financial controls in place at Hanover and the issue is not ongoing, according to the statement.

The company also disagreed that the issue is material, saying that the amount of transactions for which inadequate records existed were less than 0.08% of revenues.

Victoria had already delayed the publication of its audited accounts after the auditors asked for more time. The results — not including the full opinion from Grant Thornton — were published on Sept. 14, with numbers matching the already-published unaudited figures and boosting the shares that day.

“The auditors’ report is more severe than had been suggested by management,” Spread Research analysts including Benjamin Sabahi wrote in a note to clients, also highlighting the company’s “lack of cooperation” to address the auditors’ concerns.

UK-headquartered Victoria was established in 1895 and has operations in countries including the US, Turkey and Belgium.

