MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 29: Medical transport workers prepare to enter the Epping Aged Care Home on July 29, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. More than 150 people have been moved from aged care homes to hospitals as Victoria reports 382 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths. Metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell shire remain in lockdown due to the rise in COVID-19 cases through community transmissions, with people permitted to leave home only for exercise, work, to buy essential items, or to access childcare and healthcare and individuals are required Face coverings or be subject to a $200 fine. Lockdown measures are in place until August 19. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
(Bloomberg) -- Victoria state is set to announce a record 723 new cases of the coronavirus as a lockdown of the city of Melbourne struggles to contain the outbreak, the Australian newspaper reported Thursday.
The new tally beats the previous record by almost 200, the newspaper said, without citing the source of its information.
