(Bloomberg) -- The helicopter that slammed into the roof of a Manhattan high-rise building on Monday was apparently captured on video minutes earlier flying erratically after it took off, a federal investigator said.

A video recorded by a bystander and posted on social media shows a helicopter shortly after taking off from the East 34th Street heliport making abrupt maneuvers, including a dive, before flying into the mist and disappearing.

“We believe that to be the helicopter,” Doug Brazy, an investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board, said at a briefing in New York Tuesday. “It’s something that I still have to confirm.”

The crash caused mayhem in midtown Manhattan as occupants of the building streamed down to the street and fire and police converged on the location.

The helicopter was owned by a corporation linked to New York real estate investment firm American Continental Properties LLC and was used by Daniele Bodini, chairman emeritus of the firm. He was not on the craft at the time of the accident.

The sole occupant, pilot Tim McCormack, was killed when it hit 787 Seventh Avenue at 1:40 p.m. Monday in fog and rain.

Brazy offered few answers about why the helicopter was flying in a zone over New York where most aircraft aren’t allowed. He appealed to any witnesses or people with video of the event to contact the NTSB.

The NTSB is trying verify reports that McCormack reported he was having flight problems on the radio shortly after taking off, Brazy said.

One of the investigation’s top concerns will be to try to determine why McCormack was flying in low-visibility conditions, Brazy said.

The helicopter had flown from Westchester, New York, to the city earlier Monday morning. The preliminary indications are that the flight was routine, Brazy said.

