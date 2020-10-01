(Bloomberg) -- Roblox Corp. is working with banks on an initial public offering, according to Reuters, in a move that would let the video-game developer capitalize on its surge in popularity during the pandemic.

The listing could happen in early 2021, Reuters reported, with the company aiming for a $8 billion valuation. Roblox is pondering whether to do a traditional IPO or a direct listing, according to the news service, which cited unidentified people familiar with the plans.

Founded in 2004, Roblox offers a vast array of games, which users help build. Two-thirds of all U.S. kids ages 9 to 12 use the platform, according to the San Mateo, California-based company, and it’s played by a third of all Americans under the age of 16.

Pandemic lockdowns have only added to its allure, with kids holding virtual birthday parties and other events using the service.

