(Bloomberg) -- Online video game platform Roblox Corp. has filed confidentially for a public listing.

The San Mateo, California-based company submitted a draft statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a statement on Monday. The number of shares to be offered and the potential price range haven’t yet been determined.

Roblox is aiming for a public valuation of about $8 billion, Reuters reported on Oct. 1. That would double the $4 billion valuation it got in a $150 million fundraising round in February led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

The company hosts millions of games that are built by its users, who then get a share of any related revenue. It says that two-thirds of all U.S. kids 9 to 12 years old use the platform.

Founded in 2004, Roblox added Andrea Wong to its board last month. She was most recently the president of international at Sony Corp.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.