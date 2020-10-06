(Bloomberg) -- Video game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc. informed employees in its Versailles, France, office Tuesday morning that the location will be closed, according to three people familiar with the plans.

The publisher, one of the world’s largest, is based in California but has offices all across the globe. The Versailles office, which employed around 400 people as of early 2019, handled marketing, customer support, localizing games to different languages and other functions for the titles Activision Blizzard publishes in Europe.

The company originally planned to relocate half of the office to London, according to the people, who spoke anonymously because they didn’t want to risk losing their severance for discussing private information. However, the twin factors of Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic have inhibited that process, leading to the decision to shutter the site.

It’s not yet clear how many people will lose their jobs or how many will be given the opportunity to relocate to other offices, but French labor laws force companies to negotiate significant compensation packages for employees caught up in mass layoffs.

Staff were told that they will learn more next week. A spokesperson for Activision Blizzard didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The closing will put an end to two years of turbulence for the Versailles office, which was once solely an operation of Blizzard, the unit responsible for beloved games like Diablo and World of Warcraft. A recent restructuring placed some of the staff under the wider Activision umbrella. Blizzard has traditionally remained autonomous within the broader Activision organization, but in recent years that has changed, with Activision taking a larger role in Blizzard’s operations.

Last year, as part of job cuts across Activision Blizzard, the publisher told Versailles staff that it was eliminating 134 of 400 positions. Staff were left in limbo for months as Activision Blizzard negotiated with the government over severance, and by the beginning of this year, 134 employees had taken a compensation package to leave.

In August, Bloomberg reported that U.S. Blizzard employees were sharing their salary figures and organizing in company Slack chats to seek pay increases and better treatment.

