If advertisers want to meaningfully engage with young people, video games could prove to be key, according to the head of a Canadian gaming company.

"One of the hardest things to do as an advertiser is to find Gen-Z's and millennials,” Adrian Montgomery, chief executive officer of digital media company Enthusiast Gaming Inc., said in an interview on BNN Bloomberg on Thursday. “They don't consume content the way that they used to. They don't flock to traditional media.”

However, Enthusiast played a role in the U.S. presidential election, striking a deal with the Democratic candidate Joe Biden's campaign to advertise throughout its platforms and various targeted campaigns on its YouTube channels.

"In terms of engagement and reach, a presidential campaign is the most sophisticated advertiser in the world. So, it was really quite a validation that we worked with one of them," Montgomery said, adding that the company’s platform may have helped spur a record-high voter turnout with young people.

Montgomery said that the revenue potential of being one of the few platforms that can efficiently attracted younger users is "substantial," adding that Popeyes and Gillette were among those to sign up to work with Enthusiast recently. The company generated about $7 million in revenue in its most recent quarter, an improvement from the $4 million made a year earlier.

"Our story seems to be reasonating loudly south of the border and we're exploring a U.S. listing," he added.

Montgomery said that he expects the listing to happen in the "short term," citing delays from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Nasdaq exchange.

"If it wasn't for those darned SPACs (special purpose acquisition companies) in the queue, we'd be there sooner," he said.