Americans stuck at home have flocked in droves to video gaming, sending sales to a quarterly record.

U.S. consumer spending on video games jumped to US$10.9 billion in the first quarter, up nine per cent from a year earlier, research firm NPD Group said in a report released Friday.

Game content reaped the lion’s share of the spending, US$9.6 billion, up 11 per cent year-over-year, NPD said. Top titles included Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, DOOM Eternal, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto V, Minecraft, MLB The Show 20 and NBA 2K20, according to the firm.

Sales gains for Nintendo Co.’s Switch console offset declines for other platforms, NPD said, sending game-hardware sales up two per cent to US$773 million. Accessory sales rose one per cent to US$503 million.

At-home entertainment has been one of the few economic bright spots during the coronavirus pandemic. Video-game companies have bucked the broader stock-market decline, with Activision Blizzard Inc. up 23 per cent this year through Thursday, Electronic Arts Inc. up 8.9 per cent and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. up 7.4 per cent. That compares with a 12 per cent drop for the S&P 500 index.

Besides gaming, streaming-video services such as Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+ have seen robust increases in subscribers.