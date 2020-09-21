(Bloomberg Opinion) -- One of the most popular reviewers of cars online is Doug DeMuro. His YouTube channel has amassed 3.7 million subscribers, and his videos have been streamed over 1.1 billion times, with each averaging 2 million views. DeMuro, who is this week’s guest on Masters in Business, also co-founded the auction site Cars & Bids and is the author of two books: “Plays With Cars” and “Bumper to Bumper.”

Bored with being a cubicle drone at Porsche, DeMuro quit to become a writer. His early columns drew praise for being humorous and honest, as evidenced by this 2013 review of the Chicago Auto Show. After a reader suggested shooting videos to accompany his columns, DeMuro started experimenting with scripted videos. Not long after, in 2014, he decided to buy a used 2004 Ferrari 360 Modena for some $80,000 — putting down half the cost in cash and financing the rest with a co-sign from his parents.

He experimented with the media format, producing items such as “Does a Ferrari 360 Attract Women?” (No, they actually attract teenage boys and car guys). But when he let 20 friends drive his Ferrari, filming their reactions, the video quickly went viral. DeMuro soon noticed his videos were being seen by more people than his written columns. Since he could not buy a car each time he wanted to make a video, DeMuro began reviewing other people’s cars. Once his YouTube channel amassed 100,000 subscribers, it became obvious it was a viable business model. Recently, he launched the new automobile auction site Cars & Bids, focusing on cars from the 1980s to present.

